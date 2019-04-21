‘Borderlands 3’ Colorblind Options Discussed by Gearbox CEO

With the reveal of Borderlands 3 gameplay set to arrive next week, fans are getting excited to see what the next installment in the series has to offer. Recently, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has been taking to Twitter to answer as many questions from fans as he can regarding the upcoming game, and while he does have to hold things back, the CEO has definitely been pretty open about details. We recently learned that there won’t be any Slag in the next entry, as it has been replaced by a Radioactive element of sorts. That said, fans have now expressed their concerns regarding seeing the new element due to its color, despite not knowing what color it is.

This led Pitchford to assure everyone that colorblind options will be part of Borderlands 3, as they have been in previous entries. “Concerns about color blindness are noted,” he said. “You can see our accommodations in past games.” The concerns arose when a fan assumed that the Radioactive element in Borderlands 3 was going to be yellow-green, and that the purple color of Slag is easier to see.

When it comes to weapon variation in terms of color and skins, there will be more in Borderlands 3 than in its predecessor. When asked if this would be a thing, Pitchford simply stated, “yes.” Needless to say, there will be plenty of options in the upcoming game when it comes to guns, especially when you consider just how many are in the title.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game:

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

“With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.”

