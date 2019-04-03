‘Borderlands 3’ Pre-Order Bonuses and Special Editions Unveiled

Now that the release date for Gearbox Software’s upcoming Borderlands 3 is known, the countdown to when we can actually get our hands on it begins. That said, Gearbox also revealed a bounty of other details, including the new vault hunters and their abilities, what players can expect to receive for pre-ordering the new game, and all of the glorious special editions that are available. While the pre-order bonus may not be the most enticing thing in the world, the special editions will definitely offer up some goodies that are worth grabbing.

As for those who pre-order Borderlands 3 across all platforms, you will be given a Gold Weapon Skins Pack as well as weapon trinket. Again, not the most exciting thing, but at least your guns will look pretty fancy while dispatching every enemy in sight. The special editions, however, is when things start to heat up.

There are a total of four versions, including the standard Borderlands 3 game. The others are the Deluxe Edition, Super Deluxe Edition, and the Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition. Each contains the base game, any pre-order bonus that is applicable, and the following:

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin

Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon trinket

Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon trinket Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: weapon skin, weapon trinket

weapon skin, weapon trinket Toy Box Weapon Pack: 2 Toy guns, Toy Grenade mod, weapon trinket

2 Toy guns, Toy Grenade mod, weapon trinket XP & Loot Drop Boost Mods

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition

Everything from the Deluxe Edition

Four campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions and challenges

Butt Stallion weapon skin, weapon trinket, and grenade mod

Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition

Everything from the Super Deluxe Edition

Diamond Loot Chest Replica: Featuring a functional retractable lid, this chest is perfect for storing your real-world loot

Featuring a functional retractable lid, this chest is perfect for storing your real-world loot Borderlands 3 Character Figurines (x10): Make room on your shelf for the whole crew, including the four new Vault Hunters, the fanatical Calypso Twins, and some of your favorite characters from the Borderlands universe!

Make room on your shelf for the whole crew, including the four new Vault Hunters, the fanatical Calypso Twins, and some of your favorite characters from the Borderlands universe! Sanctuary 3 Snap Model: Construct your very own Sanctuary 3 model ship and display it proudly on its included stand

Construct your very own Sanctuary 3 model ship and display it proudly on its included stand Vault Key Keychains (x4): Because you never know when you might stumble across an unopened Vault

Because you never know when you might stumble across an unopened Vault Cloth Galaxy Map: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora with Typhon DeLeon’s map of the Borderlands

Discover new worlds beyond Pandora with Typhon DeLeon’s map of the Borderlands Character Art Lithographs (x5): Unique character prints starring the new Vault Hunters and fanatical Calypso Twins

Unique character prints starring the new Vault Hunters and fanatical Calypso Twins Borderlands 3 Steelbook Case: A gorgeous metal case for any collector’s shelf

Getting your hands on the Collector’s Edition may be a little difficult, but the other editions are currently available to pre-order from major retailers as well as the 2K store and the Epic Games Store. Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Will you be picking up any of the special editions of Borderlands 3, or are you looking to just get the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

