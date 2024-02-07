Bully Fans Finally Get a Little Bit of Good News

It's not easy being a Bully fan. Bully fans have been waiting since 2006 for a sequel to the PS2 game. They haven't just been waiting though, they have been tormented by countless rumors of a revival and reports of not one, but multiple sequels that have been cancelled over the years. Whether Rockstar Games will ever make good on any of this, who knows. At this point, probably not. It has been 18 year since the release of Bully. Each year that passes it is harder to imagine a sequel releasing and harder to imagine Rockstar Games breaking its pattern of alternating between GTA and Red Dead. There is a little bit of good news for fans of the game though. After being previously removed, the game's original soundtrack -- or at least most of it -- is back on Spotify, giving fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The soundtrack has been uploaded by Shawn Lee, the composer of the game. It includes classics like Welcome to Bullworth, Here's To You Miss Phillips, Chase Prefects, School's Out, Vendetta Nerds, Carnival Date, and of course, Bully Main Theme. If you played the original, these tracks and more will hit you right in the brain feels. And some of them still hold up for isolated listening.

It is interesting to see the songs return randomly after previous copyright issues. Does it mean Rockstar Games is doing something with Bully? Maybe. Another re-release, remaster, or even a remake could also be in the pipeline. Linking this to a potential sequel is harder work, unless some of the music is going to return in the sequel, which is possible. That said, any type of return of the original could point to a sequel, because if a sequel is ever made, Rockstar Games will probably do something with the original first.

In a world where Grand Theft Auto fans are finally getting GTA 6, and rumors point to something happening with Red Dead Redemption 2, it is nice to see Bully fans get a win, even if it is a tiny one. Maybe it will lead to a larger one down the road though.