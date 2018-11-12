Bungie Director: ‘We’re Not Disappointed In Destiny 2: Forsaken’

A few days ago, we reported the news that Activision was less than thrilled with the financial results that came from Destiny 2: Forsaken, noting that while the game was still popular with players, it didn’t quite have the monetary kick that the company was looking for. So does this mean that the game is doomed? Hardly.

Bungie decided to sound off on the matter, explaining that they were going to do whatever it takes to continue with the game’s quality of life, despite what some folks thought over on the publishing team.

This came directly from Destiny 2 director Luke Smith, who took to Twitter to sound off on the matter, explaining that the studio loves what it did with the game.

“We are not disappointed with Forsaken. We set out to build a game that Destiny players would love, and at Bungie, we love it too,” the director explained. “Building Destiny for players who love it is and will remain our focus going forward.”

As a result, several fans have also supported Smith’s words, saying that the game is better than they thought it would be. Check out some of the tweets below:

Forsaken is excellent, it’s great to be raiding and goofing off with my friends again. — Michael (@stenhousems) November 10, 2018

My raid team was finally able to schedule 6 of us, 2 days in a row. Last Wish completed. So! Much! Fun! — Fred Mongenel III (@Fred1Boot) November 10, 2018

We stand with you. — My name is Byf (@MyNameIsByf) November 10, 2018

No one should be disappointed in Forsaken at the studio. I’ll echo what others are saying and reaffirm that this is the best form of Destiny i’ve played and I’ll happily play more of this type of Destiny. Will take time for the community to rebuild and trust. 2 months is short. — True Vanguard (@TheTrueVanguard) November 10, 2018

i had more fun the last 2 months then the last 4 years 🙂 amazing work @Bungie #Destiny2Forsaken #Destiny2 — AN1MALIST1C (@AN1MALIST1C) November 10, 2018

Now it’s just a matter of seeing where the team goes from here. But yeah, Destiny 2 definitely has some players hooked again. That has to count for something.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can also get it for free on PC, but act fast!