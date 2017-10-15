Bungie Knows Destiny 2 Players Are Not Happy, New Statement Released

Though Destiny 2 has been out now for over a month on console, and many have been celebrating the MMO’s release through completion of many end-game events available, there are still a lot of players that are unhappy with the post-campaign content. Though there are promised expansions on the horizon, and events have been on a steady rotation since launch, many feel there is still much to be desired once the main storyline is completed.

Bungie has addressed these issues a little in the past, though their statements on focusing on ‘friendship’ didn’t go over as well as they had hoped. During Bungie’s weekly update, community manager Cozmo took to the forum to assure fans that they have been listening to the feedback but that they need time to “digest” the overwhelming response appropriately while promising a much more solid response in the near future. This is what he had to say in his statement to Destiny 2 players:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ever since launch, there has been feedback posted anywhere and everywhere that discussions about Destiny 2 happen on the internet. I’m always dialed into our own feedback forum, as well all other avenues you travel to share your ideas with us. Some topics are as broad as “ways to make the Crucible more fun.” Some are much more specific, like “Add a method to mass delete shaders.”

We’re reading as much of your chatter as we possibly can. There are millions of you, after all. One thing we have noticed is a lot of discussions about the Endgame and how it can be improved. Right now, these discussions are also happening in our studio. We are listening, but need time to digest everything and draw up the best plans for the future. We will have more to say on this soon. Please stay tuned, and keep the conversation rolling.”

With weekly updates, hotfixes, and event rotation – players of the popular Bungie shooter can expect a fully released statement soon. The team behind the MMO have been very much on top of feedback and have left communication lines entirely open between the developers and fans. With every issue found, suggestion offered, and accomplishments celebrated – Bungie is doing quite a bit to make this game as enjoyable as possible. With way more content on the way, it will be interesting to see where they decide to take this feedback about the endgame content and how that will enhance the game overall.

Destiny 2 is out now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for October 24th.