Call of Duty 2024 Report Reveals October Release Date, Open-World Campaign

A new Call of Duty 2024 report has surfaced online with details about the game's release date, its campaign, and more. The report continues to claim this year's COD is called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War, which will unsurprisingly take players to the 90s and the Gulf War between Iraq and a coalition of nations led by the United States. Adding to this, it is claimed this year's installment will release in October, though a specific date is not provided.

According to the report, one of the big additions with the game is a more open-world campaign that will be "more akin to that of Far Cry than anything we've seen before in the Call of Duty universe." To this end, players will make use of vehicles to traverse the map, and the world will be so big that fast travel will even be implemented. Despite all of this, it is claimed there will still be some linear missions in the game as well, aka missions that you'd expect from a Call of Duty campaign.

The campaign is apparently ambitious enough that it is being made by an entirely different team. More specifically, Call of Duty: Warzone team Raven Software is apparently making it, while Treyarch Games is handling the multiplayer and zombies mode. The report also makes mention of returning Black Ops characters, such as Adler, "who will be part of your team."

Beyond this year's installment, the future of the series is also teased. To this end, it is noted that going forward the series "could lean into more open-world campaigns over linear moving forward." Call of Duty 2025, supposedly codenamed Saturn, is then mentioned as having an open-world campaign, with a map "separated into several different biomes/locations." What is odd though is there is still no lead developer on this entry, which is partially because it is very early in development despite being only roughly 20 months out.

And this is where the report ends. As for the source of it, it is Insider Gaming, and more specifically, Tom Henderson, a prolific source when it comes to Call of Duty. Despite this, all of the information within the report should still be taken with a grain of salt. And remember, even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time as things constantly change in game development.