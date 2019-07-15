Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Adds Captain Price as a Modern Warfare Pre-Order Bonus

Call of Duty’s Captain Price making a return in this year’s Modern Warfare will be a big draw for some since he’s one of the most recognizable characters from Infinity Wards games. If you can’t wait until October 25th to play as Price when the next Call of Duty game releases, many people can play as him in Activision’s Black Ops 4 right now. Price was added on July 11th to the game’s Blackout mode, but there are a few strings attached to the DLC character.

In order to have Price in your Blackout games, you’ll have to pre-order Modern Warfare ahead of its October release date. Activision revealed this offer in the video above as well as in a post on the company’s blog that detailed how and when players will be able to play as Price. The other slight catch with this offer is one that Call of Duty players will already be used to at this point. PlayStation 4 players have the first shot at playing as Price now that he’s available on that platform, but others will have to wait until the character releases on their systems.

“Have you pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?” Activision’s post said. “Then starting July 11 (on PlayStation 4, with other platforms to follow) you’ll be able to play as the classic version of Captain Price in Blackout!”

It doesn’t matter which version of Modern Warfare players pre-order if they’re trying to get Price in Black Ops 4. Pre-order one of the digital editions or physical from a retailer and you’ll be able to get Price now and play as him at the same time, assuming you’re on the PlayStation 4, and if you already pre-ordered a digital edition, you’ll get Price retroactively. If you pre-ordered a physical edition already, you can hit up the retailer that you bought it from to get a code for the character.

“If you already pre-ordered any of the physical versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from a participating retailer, simply contact the retailer from which you purchased, with your receipt or proof of purchase, and request a redeem code to unlock Classic Price,” Activision said about the offer. “Then log in via your Network or Activision account and redeem the code.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release on October 25th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.