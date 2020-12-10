Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War December 10 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Treyarch has released yet another update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and this one seems to focus on a handful of fixes for the game. Players can look forward to a number of stability improvements, the addition of Nuketown 24/7 to featured playlists, and more. Notably, a change has been made to the game's Combat Record, which now only features "currently available items." This is very likely a reference to the three new weapons that appeared in the Combat Record this week, giving fans a hint at things to come when Season 1 kicks off. Those that didn't get to see the new weapons prior to the change can find out about all three right here.

Full patch notes from Treyarch can be found below.

MULTIPLAYER

Playlists Nuketown 24/7 Replaced Motherland Moshpit with Nuketown 24/7 in Featured Playlists.



Weapons M60 Addressed a minor recoil issue with the M60 LMG. Improved alignment of Multizoom scope for better accuracy.



Scorestreaks RC-XD Now destroys Sentry Turrets with a single explosion (previously two).

Cruise Missile Addressed an issue with Cruise Missile voiceover not playing properly.

Napalm Strike Reduced radius by 16%. Reduced inner damage by 10%. Reduced outer damage by 12.5%.

Artillery Reduced outer damage by 20%. Corrected an issue with explosion damage.

Attack Helicopter Increased cost from 4500 to 5000.

VTOL Escort Reduced cost from 8000 to 7000.

Chopper Gunner Increased cost from 6500 to 8000.

General Closed an exploit that could allow players to reset the Combat Bow and War Machine ammo.



ZOMBIES

Progression Addressed an issue that prevented the Hunter Mastery Calling Card from unlocking.

Die Maschine Stability Added general stability fixes.

General Addressed an issue where an Ammo Mod attachment would appear on screen after using the Arsenal with a Wonder Weapon in the player's possession. Icons for Wunderfizz Perks are now grayed out if the player can't afford them.



Dead Ops Arcade Added stability fix for the Room of Judgment event. GLOBAL

Combat Record Updated Combat Record to represent currently available items.

UI Addressed an issue where Battle Pass UI could display before Season One begins.

All in all, there isn't anything too significant here, but some fans might be happy with these changes! Those looking for something more substantial will just have to wait for Season 1 to drop on December 16th.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you looking forward to the start of Season 1? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!