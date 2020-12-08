Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Leak Reveals Three New Weapons

✖

Next week will see the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, but three new weapons seem to have leaked ahead of time in the game. Last night, Treyarch and Activision released a new update intended to prep the game for next week's release. Following the update, players noticed that three weapons had been added to the game's Combat Record, and any player can also find the Mastery Calling Cards for these weapons. The new additions to Black Ops Cold War will include the Groza Assault Rifle, the Streetsweeper Shotgun, and the MAC-10 Submachine Gun.

The Mastery Calling Cards for all three weapons can be found in the Tweets from @CODTracker, embedded below.

Alongside the Groza and MAC-10, the Mastery Calling Card for the Streetsweeper Shotgun can also be found.https://t.co/ieBd1dlabw pic.twitter.com/yeZM7spkeJ — Call of Duty Tracker (@CODTracker) December 8, 2020

Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War is set to kick-off on December 16th, but a number of leaks have already revealed quite a few things that fans should expect to see in the new season. In addition to the three new weapons, it seems that fans will be able to enjoy the new "Mall at the Pines" multiplayer map, as well as the new Dropkick mode. Interestingly enough, just like the game's new weapons, Dropkick mode was also spoiled following a different update, as multiple in-game hints provided players with an idea of what to expect from the new mode.

It will be interesting to see how these new weapons change the overall gameplay experience! Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has only been available for the last few weeks, but it already seems like fans are hungry for new content. Thankfully, the wait is almost over for Season 1, and fans will soon get the opportunity to try these new additions to the game for themselves!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

