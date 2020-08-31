Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Report Reveals How Many Multiplayer Maps There Will Be

✖

When Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases later this year, the game will apparently arrive with 10 multiplayer maps at the start. The rumor comes from @TheGamingRevo3 on Twitter, and is apparently based on a recent discovery by dataminers. As with all gaming rumors, readers should take this one with a grain of salt, but this does seem to come from a fairly reliable source. If the rumor does prove to be correct, however, it should make a lot of fans happy when the game releases in November! The Tweet from @TheGamingRevo3 can be found embedded below.

There will be more than 10 multiplayer maps in Black Ops Cold War on launch! — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) August 25, 2020

It would certainly be impressive to see 10 multiplayer maps at launch for Black Ops Cold War! Of course, it's likely that some would end up being updates for maps from previous entries in the series. Activision's build-up for Black Ops Cold War had players revisiting the Summit map in Black Ops 4, so it would not be surprising to see that map return, at the very least. However, until anything concrete is confirmed by Activision, it's all just speculation. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed next!

The Cold War setting would likely lend itself well to a number of different maps. Black Ops Cold War is the sixth entry in the long-running series, but chronologically takes place after the original Black Ops. Set during the 1980s at the height of tensions between the U.S. and Russia, the game sees players sent after the Russian spy Perseus, a figure that may or may not have existed during the actual Cold War. The upcoming game will use actual events as the backdrop for its storyline, and will feature a number of real-life figures to make the setting feel authentic.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game will release on current-gen systems on November 13th, and on next-gen systems at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

