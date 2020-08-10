Call of Duty Sent a Bunch of People Projectors and Slides

✖

Activision has sent out projectors and slides to members of the Call of Duty community as a way of building hype for the next game in the series. Different content creators have apparently received different projector models. The slides do not contain an actual reveal for the game, but they do contain more hints about where and when the upcoming title will take place. Thus far, it seems that all of these clues are pointing towards the Cold War setting that has been rumored over the last few weeks. All 10 of the slides can be seen by clicking on the Tweet thread below.

While we try to figure out how to make the slides not appear ~blurry~, we put them up against white light to see it a bit closer. Here’s 4 of 10: pic.twitter.com/9UicYXq9Ty — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 10, 2020

So far, @charlieINTEL and several other content creators have discovered some interesting facts from studying these slides. Most notably, one of the slides seems to show the Summit map. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 developer Treyarch has changed its Twitter cover photo to the mountains that appear behind the Summit map, as well. This has led content creators to check out the location in Black Ops 4, where it seems that there are additional clues. The numbers used on the slides correspond with numbers found at the Summit location. Computer screens at Summit show a pattern that wasn't there prior to the most recent update.

Clocks at the Summit map line-up with locations found on the slides distributed. These locations are Moscow, New York, Tokyo, London, and Paris. When lined up in the pattern shown, the slides spell out "Bish, you were here." "Bish, you were here" happens to be the name of a famous 1972 chess match between Boris Spassky and Robert James Fischer. At the height of the Cold War, the American-born Fischer defeated Spassky, ending 24 years of Soviet dominance at the World Chess Championship.

On the Summit map in BO4: Let's go #COD2020 pic.twitter.com/3OK4pywjwA — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) August 10, 2020

All in all, this seems to be a pretty intriguing way of building hype for the new game! It's hard to say for sure when Activision and Treyarch will officially reveal the next game in the Call of Duty franchise, but it certainly seems like it could arrive any day now.

