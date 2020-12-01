Huge Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Leak Reveals New Maps, Including Nighttime Christmas Nuketown

✖

A huge new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has revealed some of the content Treyarch is adding to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game for Season 1. The new leak comes courtesy of the game's files, or more specifically, the files of a Season 1 Starter Pack that was datamined earlier today. So far, the datamining effort has most notably revealed several new maps coming to the game, including a nighttime and Christmas-themed Nuketown.

In addition to this, the leak also reveals some store bundles, packs, skins, and modes coming with Season 1. The most latter of these includes Dropkick, a brand new mode that includes nukes. And for now, this is where the findings end, though it's possible more will surface as dataminers comb through the starter pack's files.

Below -- courtesy of Call of Duty Leaks -- you can check out everything that has been unearthed so far:

🚨SEASON 1 GAME MODE: Dropkick I can’t tell if this map is garrison or not. #BlackOpsColdWar @WarzoneNewz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FAvvy1hoTm — Call of Duty Leaks (@CODColdWarNewz) December 1, 2020

It's important to note that by the time you're reading this, the media above may no longer exist and that's because Activision is known to issue DMCA strikes when it comes to leaked media on Twitter. Of course, when it does this, it more or less confirms the contents of said leak. That said, in this case, it's hard to doubt the validity of the findings in the first place given that they are supported by media.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the aforementioned platforms, starting at $60. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.