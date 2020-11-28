Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Accidentally Leaks New Mode Featuring Nukes

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War just accidentally leaked a brand new mode not currently in the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game, but seemingly being added in an upcoming update. The leak comes directly from the game itself, which has been running a message at the bottom of loading screens that talks about a mode called "Dropkick." Why is this notable? Well, unlike the modes mentioned in many of these bottom-screen messages, Dropkick isn't in the game. In fact, it's never been a mode in any COD game ever.

“If you die while your team is holding the objective you won’t respawn until the carrier is eliminated," reads the message, providing a tip for players playing the mode.

Unfortunately, this all the message reveals about the mode, leaving COD fans with nothing but speculation as to what this mode is. It sounds a bit like Headquarters, but obviously, there are going to be some twists that differentiate the mode.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Looks like there could be an upcoming game mode for #BlackOpsColdWar that hasn’t been officially announced yet 👀 Dropkick - “If you die while your team is holding the objective you won’t respawn until the carrier is eliminated.” pic.twitter.com/0cNJ5RhXDZ — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 28, 2020

UPDATE: More has been revealed about the mode, courtesy of Modern Warzone and another in-game leak that reveals the inclusion of launch codes, a powerful nuke, and objective holding.

☢️🚨 BREAKING 🚨☢️ Dropkick - “Gain access to launch codes while holding the objective in Dropkick to deploy a powerful nuke and declare victory” #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/38sV1gicq1 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 28, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Treyarch hasn't officially announced a mode called Dropkick nor has it commented on this leak. However, if tips for the mode have already been added to the game and are live, it's a solid indicator the mode is imminent and possibly releasing as early as next week.

