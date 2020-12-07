Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals New Season 1 Operator

✖

Despite a small delay, the first official season for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to arrive in just a few days. Season 1 will kick off on December 16th and bring with it new maps, weapons, and game modes for players to check out. Additionally, Season 1 will be debuting a brand new operator that can be used in multiplayer formats. With a cryptic, code-hacking countdown on Monday morning, Call of Duty revealed a Russan operative named Stitch to be its newest operator.

If you were able ot crack the two codes in the live video shared by Call of Duty, they could be entered into the 673763436741.com website to reveal information about a man named Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin. Stitch is part of the Warsaw Pact faction of the game and used to work as part of the KGB.

In 1968, Adler apprehended Stitch and tortured him to gain information. Stitch didn't break, but he was seen as a failure by the KGB, forcing his commanding officer to strip him of his rank and send him to the Gulag. Eight years later, Stich went missing from the prison holding him captive.

Below, you can take a look at the full file of information on Stitch below.

1959 - Graduates Mendeleev Institute of Chemical Technology - Faculty of Technology of Organic Substances and Pharmaceutical Chemistry.

1959 - Joins KGB Operations and Technology Directorate, assigned Laboratory 12 at R&D facility.

1965 - Assigned to manage production facilities on [REDACTED], reporting directly to Colonel Kravchenko .

1968 - Captured and interrogated by the CIA following a raid on the [REDACTED] facility. Loses an eye to CIA Agent Russell Adler during interrogation but gives up nothing other than his name and rank. For failing to repel the CIA operation, Kravchenko has him stripped of his rank, and sent to the Petropavlovsk Gulag.

1976 - An attack on the Gulag by a small team of unknown operatives leaves many guards and prisoners dead. In the aftermath, he is discovered to be missing.

Peer Assessment: Initial contacts made in 1970 revealed a broken man questioning his loyalties to a state that had abandoned him. Driven by a burning hatred for Russell Adler, the CIA agent that had taken his eye and cost him everything - as well as of his former commanding officer, Kravchenko - he was open and receptive to our vision for Greater Russia. His singular drive will make him an excellent asset, and his first-hand knowledge of Project Nova will be invaluable in achieving our goals.

Are you looking forward to seeing Stitch arrive on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Let us know in the comments!