Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Delays Season 1 and Warzone Integration

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s first season and the integration with Call of Duty: Warzone have both been delayed, Treyarch Studios confirmed this week. The confirmation of the delay comes not long after reports suggested that the Warzone integration would not arrive on time, but contradicting those first reports, it looks like the Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer content itself will also be delayed. Season One of Black Ops Cold War and the Warzone integration will now happen on December 16th, a six-day delay from the previously planned release date of December 10th.

Treyarch and the official Call of Duty Twitter account tweeted about the delay this week alongside a blog post detailing more of what’s coming in Season One. The first season will be the “largest free content drop in Black Ops history,” Activision said, and it’s all arriving now on December 16th.

Season One for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone is now dropping on Dec. 16th. Check out what’s coming below, and get ready for a new 2XP + 2WXP Weekend and free bundles next week! Oh, and by the way… Raid confirmed. 📍 https://t.co/M7YtO81HtN — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 4, 2020

A new battle pass, lots of guns from Black Ops Cold War in Warzone, new Zombies modes, and more are due to be released during Season One. In the blog post that detailed all this content and teased some of what’s coming in the future, Activision and Treyarch briefly touched on the reasoning behind the delay and said the season was being pushed back to give the teams a few more days to finalize everything.

“It’s an unprecedented amount of free content and the teams are currently prepping for the biggest Season One launch week ever seen,” the post said. “For this to occur, we’re taking a few more days to finalize everything before unleashing this massive drop of new, free content to the community.”

While it wasn’t mentioned in the post, it’s worth noting that December 10th, the original release date for the content, is also the day Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release. Other studios have been forthcoming about how they’ve moved their content plans accordingly to get out of Cyberpunk 2077’s way, and even if that wasn’t a major factor in this Call of Duty delay, it’s probably a smart decision regardless.

To hold players over until the new season, Treyarch said it’ll be turning on Double XP and Double Weapon XP starting on December 12th and continuing until the new season starts. The Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War recent got a permanent increase, so players will be getting even more than usual during the bonus XP event.