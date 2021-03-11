Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Makes the Weekly Patch Notes Even Better

✖

In a very meta sort of change, the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes have included an update for the patch notes themselves that now makes the changelist much easier to find and read over. Thanks to the game’s latest update, the patch notes players can look forward to each week will from now on be put in the game itself through the Message of the Day screen. This sort of change is perfect for those who play Black Ops Cold War but don’t use social media as often or don’t catch the patch notes right when they’re shared on Treyarch’s site.

To find the patch notes in-game, all you have to do is head to the Message of the Day screen at which point you’ll notice a new tab has been added. Next to the “Latest” tab, there’s a new section astutely titled “Patch Notes.” You’ll have all your patch notes needs met there with the March 11th update now included in the Message of the Day center as well.

The new Patch Notes tab is also now available in-game at the Message of the Day screen. Simply navigate to the set of notes you’d like to read and scroll through to see the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/EnAtD6AfUq — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 11, 2021

In addition to making the most recent patch notes easily accessible, the latest update also makes perusing through past patches easier than before. Instead of having to look back through tweets or news posts about the recent updates, you’ll find a list of the last couple of patch notes within the new tab to revisit changes if you need context for what’s happened in the more recent updates.

“Players will also now see the new Patch Notes tab at the Message of the Day screen, keeping everyone up to date on the latest additions to the game,” Treyarch said about the change. “Simply navigate to the set of notes you’d like to read and scroll through to see what’s new.”

Aside from that convenient new feature, the update released on March 11th made a couple of other changes like the addition of some new featured playlists spread throughout the Multiplayer and Zombies modes. A number of bugs were also fixed. You can see all of that that’s live now within the game’s new patch notes section to make sure you’re up to speed on the latest changes.