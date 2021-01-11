Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Confirms Free Zombies Access For One Week

✖

After leaking only a few days ago, it has today been confirmed that the Zombies game mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will soon be free-to-play for all players for a set period of time. This trial will go live later this week on January 14 and will extend for a full week until January 21.

Over on the official Call of Duty website today, the team at Treyarch further broke down what players can expect to see in Zombies over the coming week. While past Call of Duty games have had free periods, this is actually the first time ever that Zombies itself has been available for no cost. In addition, even though the original leak for this free trial came about solely through the Microsoft Store, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will boast this free phase across all platforms. That includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Free Zombies. All week long. #BlackOpsColdWar Zombies Free Access Week starts 1/14. Get all your intel here:https://t.co/rxNjWfaPPj pic.twitter.com/Y8blZIQMvd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 11, 2021

In total, this Zombies free trial will offer two modes of play for all players. The primary game mode is that of Die Maschine, which will see players coming together in a WWII lab located in Poland to fight off hordes of the undead. This location is reminiscent of the original Zombies mode that first appeared all the way back in Call of Duty: World at War.

The second mode is that of Cranked, which plays a bit differently. Cranked sees a timer appearing on screen the moment you kill your first zombie. From here, you then need to keep killing more zombies as they appear or else your own character will explode. Some power-ups are available to freeze the timer, but for the most part, this is a much faster-paced iteration of Die Maschine.

Lastly, Onslaught is another mode that will be offered in this trial but it will only be open to those on PlayStation platforms. This game variant sees a max of two players taking down zombies on one of the multiplayer maps from Black Ops Cold War. Onslaught is a tighter, more focused version of the Zombies that players have come to know and love and also relies on your own loadouts rather than random weapon pickups.

Once again, as a reminder, this free trial for Zombies will not start until later this week on Thursday. Until that time, if you'd like to keep up with all of our future coverage on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, you can follow along right here.

Are you going to finally be getting in on the Zombies action for yourself this coming week? Let me know in the comments down below or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.