Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Free Zombies Access Leaks

Just recently, Treyarch began teasing that it would have a whole lot in store for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies game mode next week on January 15. At the time of the tease we weren’t certain what the developer could have in store, but as of today, some of that information seems to have now leaked.

Spotted via the Microsoft Store, a free trial version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies game mode has appeared. The listing mentions that this download will go live on January 14 and will give players access for a full week. Over this period of time, those who want to play the entirety of the Zombies aspect for Black Ops Cold War will simply need to download this iteration of the game and boot it up.

Even though this is one of the major surprises that Treyarch seems to have in store for 115 Day, it likely won’t be the only one. Next week will potentially bring with it more reveals of future content for Zombies in Black Ops Cold War, some of which may even roll out next week alongside this free access period.

Of course, as it should be obvious, other sections of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will not be playable via this download. So if you want to dip your toes into the realm of the campaign of multiplayer for Black Ops Cold War, you’ll need to purchase the game like normal.

While this free trial is only appearing on the Microsoft Store for now, you should be able to gain access to it across all of the game’s usual platforms. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. I could end up being wrong on this point, however, so don't take it as absolute truth just yet.

So does this development excite you at all? Will you look to give Zombies a whirl during this free access period? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.