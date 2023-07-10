Call of Duty x The Boys First Look and Release Date Revealed

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone will soon be crossing over with Prime Video's hit TV series, The Boys, as part of Season 4 Reloaded. Earlier today, a prominent leak happened to detail many of the specifics involved with the highly rumored collab between Call of Duty and The Boys. Now, mere hours after that leak, Activision itself has shown more of what can be expected in its two ongoing CoD games later this week.

Going live on Wednesday, July 12, Season 4 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will be kicking off. Per usual, this seasonal shift will bring with it a drastic number of changes to both titles which include new modes, weapons, gameplay features, and playlists. Far and away the most notable thing about Season 4 Reloaded, though, involves the new elements tied to The Boys. Specifically, this crossover will allow players to pick up new bundles that will let them play as Starlight, Homelander, or Black Noir from The Boys. All of these bundles in question will go on sale this week and will retail for 2,400 COD points ($19.99) and will also include various weapon charms, loading screens, emblems, and other character-specific items.

Well, well, would you look who it is. Taking a lil break from his mission overseas to wreak some havoc in @callofduty. pic.twitter.com/JXru5sUEbs — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 10, 2023

Outside of simply allowing players to control Starlight, Homelander, or Black Noir, The Boys will be invading Warzone in an even bigger way. Temp V, the serum from The Boys that gives ordinary people superpowers, will be discoverable in Warzone for a short period of time. If gained, Temp V will give players one of four powers which include Charge Jump, Laser Vision, Electric Shockwave, or Teleport. Basically, Temp V can greatly turn the tide of battle in Warzone and should make the Call of Duty battle royale mode that much more chaotic in the weeks ahead.

