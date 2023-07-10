Call of Duty Insider Leaks Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir Operators

We already knew Call of Duty x The Boys was happening, but we still don't know when and previously we didn't know how this crossover would manifest, though many speculated it would be via Operators. And that's exactly what is happening; Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir from The Boys are being added to Call of Duty as Operator, or at least that's what a Call of Duty leaker that goes by the name "CoD_Perseus" is claiming. The leaker in question is best known for leaking our first look at this year's new Call of Duty game.

Taking to Twitter, the leaker confirmed the aforementioned three characters are being added to the first-person shooter series as Operators. The leaker doesn't say when this will happen, but it's presumably going to happen soon. In the meantime, they've provided what appears to be their in-game descriptions:

Homerlander: "Homelander is coming in hot with this new Operator Bundle featuring the hero himself, THREE heroic Blueprints, and a laser-eye Finishing move to cut down all those beneath him"

Starlight: "Starlight is ready to blind the competition with this new Operator Bundle complete with the hero herself and THREE bright and deadly Blueprints."

Black Noir: "Black Noir proves that actions are louder than words with this new Operator Bundle featuring the hero himself and THREE lethal and silent Blueprints."

As you would expect, this new rumor has many Call of Duty fans buzzing, however, some are worried about the Black Noir skin, calling it the new Roze. For those who don't get what this means, Roze is a controversial skin because it is hard to pick out from the background compared to other skins due to its all-black suit design. As you will know if you watch The Boys, or by looking at the tweet above, Black Noir boasts a similar design that will surely give players an advantage on the battlefield.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak, and while it comes from a source that has proven reliable so far, it's still a leak. This is not official information. And so far, it has not drawn any comment from Activision PR.