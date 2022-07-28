Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Thrills Sniper Fans Thanks to Buff





Call of Duty: Warzone's new patch notes are helping make amends with sniper lovers after the class of weapons recently got a major nerf. Call of Duty: Warzone has been a major success since it launched in 2020, largely finding its audience because of the pandemic. Since most people were in their homes, they needed new games to play and Call of Duty: Warzone provided an affordable solution to this problem without compromising on any of the fun. The game has continued to evolve and sustain its immense momentum over the course of several years, but that doesn't mean it hasn't riled up its extensive fanbase.

Players were pretty angry that Call of Duty: Warzone nerfed snipers recently, making them much weaker than ever before. Many argued that since snipers require a lot of skill to effectively use and you even put yourself at a disadvantage given it makes the player vulnerable in short range engagements, that they shouldn't be nerfed. Call of Duty devs seemingly heard this argument and have given a number of snipers significant buffs to make them more powerful. They're still not quite where they were before, but it is a welcomed improvement. The patch notes also reveal bug fixes and adjustments to the effectiveness of the Serpentine perk. You can view the full list below.

Weapon Adjustments



We've seen a positive change in kill metrics since the update to Snipers in Season Three. The intent was to lean into smaller maps favoring the Aggressive Snipers vs Heavier being more suited for the large map. Our data shows that despite a smaller adoption rate (~9.5%) Snipers are still being accredited with a competitive amount of kills vs the more popular class of Weapons.



However, we'd like to lean into the Weapon to map identity harder, and as such all Snipers are receiving roughly a 35% bonus to their maximum damage range. Lighter rifles, with their damage range builds, will now more reliably cover the typical sight lines found in Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. The goal is to not return to the fastest ADS Snipers being the dominant Weapon in all scenarios – so if things begin to trend that way we will make targeted changes to other statistics of those stand-out Weapons.



» Sniper Rifles «



Kar98k (VG)

Max Damage Range increased to 72 meters, up from 48 meters

Type 99 (VG)

Max Damage Range increased to 50 meters, up from 37 Meters

3-Line Rifle (VG)

Max Damage Range increased to 111 meters, up from 82 Meters

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Max Damage Range increased to 127 meters, up from 94 meters

Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 57 meters, up from 42 Meters

Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 117 meters, up from 87 Meters

Sniper Rifle Alpha (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 55 meters, up from 41 Meters

HDR (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 117 meters, up from 87 Meters

Rytec AMR (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 80 meters, up from 59 Meters

Pelington 703 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 58 meters, up from 43 Meters

ZRG 20mm (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 137 meters, up from 102 Meters

SP-R 208 (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 45 meters, up from 33 Meters

LW3 – Tundra (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 61 meters, up from 45 Meters

Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 92 meters, up from 68 Meters

Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 49 meters, up from 36 Meters



PERKS

Serpentine

Damage Reduction decreased to 15%, down from 20%

We've seen a positive adoption of Serpentine in Loadouts, and as such average encounter time has crept up. We're reducing the bonus damage mitigation so that it's still a valuable perk, but has less of an impact on average TTK. We'll be watching this space closely and will make further adjustments as necessary.

BUG FIXES