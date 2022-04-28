Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Makes Major Change to Snipers

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has arrived, and Raven Software took this opportunity to make a lot of changes to the game. Full patch notes were revealed earlier today, and many fans are just starting to get a feel for what's been changed. In Season 3, sniper rifles have gone through some major changes, making them significantly less powerful. As @ModernWarzone points out on Twitter, the number of snipers that can pull-off a one-shot head shot has dropped to five, and now three sniper rifles cannot do so at all. It seems like a pretty drastic change!

The original Tweet from @ModernWarzone can be found embedded below.

Snipers have received a MAJOR change with the Season 3 update for #Warzone.



There are now only 5 snipers that can one shot headshot at any range and 3 snipers can no longer achieve a one shot headshot at all. pic.twitter.com/8yyxP4WXXn — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 27, 2022

So far, reception to the change has been a bit mixed. On one hand, the change is less realistic, but it's worth noting that Call of Duty: Warzone is also a game that's about to have a crossover with Godzilla and Kong, so realism isn't really as high of a priority. If these changes make the game more balanced and more enjoyable for the majority of players, it definitely seems like the trade-off will be worth it.

As with any changes, it will be some time before we can see exactly how well these will work out for the game. It can't be easy keeping everything balanced, and there's no way to make everyone happy. Raven Software and Activision are constantly tweaking Warzone to make the game more enjoyable, and if these changes hurt the game, there's a good chance we'll see them change back before too long. For now, players will just have to see how Season 3 plays out, but it looks like there will be plenty of things for fans to enjoy!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the changes made in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3? Do you think these adjustments will make the game more balanced? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!