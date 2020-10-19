Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Adds Saw, Texas Chainsaw Massacre Villains for Halloween Event

Well, it's officially official: Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are coming to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone for a limited-time Halloween event called The Haunting of Verdansk. The collaboration previously leaked, but the trailer and new screenshots offer the first official look at the characters in the game. The event will also include collaboration blueprint weapons as well as limited-time modes and effects.

"This Halloween-themed event will feature the 'Trick or Treat' reward system, where special Supply Boxes may either contain frights or frighteningly good blueprints and personalization items," the official blog post about The Haunting of Verdansk reads in part. "Come prepared for infiltrations at day or night, as select modes feature a nighttime variant of Verdansk that includes more than a few Halloween-themed frights. Rather spend the night fighting both the living and the dead? Then prepare for Zombie Royale, an undead twist on Battle Royale where dead Operators use unnatural powers to feast on the living in order to rejoin their ranks!"

Tomorrow, darkness falls. This is the Haunting of Verdansk, beginning October 20 across #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/dcGypvnMI9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

More specifically, players can grab a Billy the Puppet (Saw) skin for Morte or a Leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) skin for Velikan. These are part of bundles featuring the likes of the Phlebotomozier Lethal Equipment throwing knife for the former as well as a melee blueprint that turns a weapon into a one-handed hammer for the latter, among other thematic items. And that isn't even getting into the new limited-time mode, Zombie Royale.

"Operators can fight against and alongside powerful zombified creatures as part of Zombie Royale, a limited-time mode where death is far from permanent," Zombie Royale's description reads. "Instead of being sent to the Gulag, dead Operators will come back to life as a zombie. Although zombies cannot use weapons, they have supernatural abilities: increased speed, improved jumps, deadlier melee attacks, and thermal vision."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 is currently ongoing. As noted above, the Halloween-themed The Haunting of Verdansk is set to kick off tomorrow, October 20th, and run through November 3rd. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but Warzone is notably free to play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the whole Call of Duty franchise right here.

