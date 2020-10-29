Call of Duty 2021 Leak Hints at Modern Warfare 2 Remake

✖

A new Call of Duty leak has offered up our first alleged details on Call of Duty 2021, which sounds like it may be a remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and thus developed by Infinity Ward. Next month, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. As a result, it's dominating the Call of Duty news cycle alongside 2019's Modern Warfare and Warzone. However, we are also only a year away from Call of Duty 2021, which means details about the installment are starting to surface.

The first details on the rumored game come way of prominent Call of Duty leaker and content creator Tom Henderson, whose name you may recognize for a variety of leaks pertaining to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to Henderson, next year's Call of Duty is another "Modern Warfare title of some kind" with a "modern-day setting." Unfortunately, this is where the details end, but as Henderson notes, it's quite possible this will be a remake of Modern Warfare 2.

"I hate to be 'that guy' before Black Ops Cold War has released, but it's looking like Call of Duty for 2021 is another Modern Warfare title of some kind," said Henderson. "Understandably not a lot of information as of yet, but it's a modern-day setting. Modern Warfare 2 seems like the only logical next step?"

Of course, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official. Further, even if it's 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not commented on this rumor, and it's unlikely it will as the company has a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, leaks, and anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. However, if it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.