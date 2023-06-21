Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Be Free to Play For Limited Time Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be free to play for a limited time very soon. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the biggest games out there right now and it will likely continue to sustain that until the end of the year when the next game in the series releases. Call of Duty has always enjoyed a lot of commercial success and this one is no stranger to that as it set all kinds of records, including being the fastest-selling game in the series to date. Even last week, the game was topping sales charts and enjoying all kinds of revenue from the launch of the season 4 update.

With that said, now that the update is out, Activision is trying to lure in as many people as possible. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a free to play weekend this weekend which will allow fans limited access to the game at no cost. You won't be able to play the campaign, spec ops, or all of the multiplayer modes, but you will get a taste of what the game has to offer. This will run from June 22nd to June 26th and during this time, the game will have various discounts on the digital storefronts so you can get the game at a lower price. All of your progress will also carry over to the full game, so you can keep leveling up and unlocking things if you have a good time. You can view the full list of content included in this trial down below.

6v6 Core Maps: Al Bagra Fortress, Breenbergh Hotel, Dome, Embassy, Farm 18, Kunstenaar District, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Shoothouse, Showdown

Battle Maps: Ahkdar Village, Guijarro, Mawizeh Marsh

Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Search & Destroy

Hardcore and Third Person Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind

Party Modes: Gun Game, All or Nothing, One in the Chamber, Infected

Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion, Search & Destroy, Prisoner Rescue

Core Playlists: Showdown 24/7, Shipment 24/7, 6v6 MP Moshpit, 6v6 Search & Destroy, HC Shipment 24/7, Third Person Moshpit, Party Modes

Battle Map Playlists: Ground War/Invasion Moshpit, 12v12 Search & Destroy and Prisoner Rescue