Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King Promo Leads to Controversy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a big promotion with Burger King, but it is creating some controversy. Call of Duty is a marketing powerhouse. Given the cost to make the games and the player base it wants to reach in order to stay one of the industry's top dogs, Activision has to get the game out there in any way possible. Many times this results in promotions with other brands such as Totinos, Doritos, and most notably, Mountain Dew. This year, players can earn double XP and even COD Points for purchasing specially marked Mountain Dew packages. Little Caesars is even getting on the action, allowing players to get in-game rewards and the chance to win a PS5.

Call of Duty also teamed up with Burger King once again, though there's a bit of a catch. This promo is only available in select countries, excluding the United States. The promo gives customers a code that allows them to unlock in-game items, including a highly sought after operator skin that resembles a fry cook for Burger Town, the fictional parody of Burger King in Call of Duty. As reported by Kotaku, his has resulted in people selling the codes that come with the meals online for as much as $40 online, which is almost half of the price of the game itself. Whether or not you think that's a fair deal is up to you, but it is causing some controversy online since it's limited by region and the fun skin is being resold for more than other Call of Duty skins.

As of right now, it's unclear if Activision has any plans to make this skin available through a DLC or via unlocks at a later date. This could be a battle pass skin sometime next year if fans are lucky, but there's no guarantee. However, it's hard to imagine Activision sees all the money people are making off of their own skin and doesn't try to cash in on the hype itself.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. What do you think of the skin? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.