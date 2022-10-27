Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Mountain Dew Rewards Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has revealed the rewards players will earn for drinking Mountain Dew products. It's fall, which means the world is transitioning into a new look. Spooky decorations, leaves falling off of trees, warmer clothes, and of course, Call of Duty branded food and drinks. It's that time of the year when a new Call of Duty hits store shelves and dominates the pop culture industry for a month or two. It's time to settle in with a blanket or a warm fire, get a ton of extremely unhealthy yet tasty Gamer Food, and grind the night away on CoD.

To help, Mountain Dew is spicing up some of its offerings this year. As per usual, you will get things like double XP for every Call of Duty branded bottle or package of Mountain Dew you buy this year. If you want to quickly level up, this is almost always the best way to do so. In addition to that, you can earn in-game rewards such as CoD Points, the game's virtual currency. Typically, the only way to get CoD Points is to buy them al a carte, so if you want to use the money you would've spent on CoD Points to stock up on Mountain Dew, you can still get those sweet points. Lastly, Little Caesars is offering a special combo that lets you earn double XP with a Mountain Dew as a drink option. Needless to say, there are no shortage of ways to keep stimulated and progress in Call of Duty this year.

There's also no shortage of Call of Duty content this fall. Of course, there's the campaign, multiplayer, and co-op mode releasing on Friday, but there's more than that. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release in November and then be followed by the new Raids mode later this year. Raids is a new mode for Modern Warfare II that will continue the story of the game via new multiplayer content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is out on October 28th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.