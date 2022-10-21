Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Writers Want a Ghost Spin-Off Game

Some of the people responsible for the story in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II want to make a game centered around Simon 'Ghost' Riley. In the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, players became quickly enamored with Ghost, a new addition to the ensemble who stood out from the others thanks to his cool skull mask. On top of that, he sounded cool, had a charming personality, and was just an all around badass. Unfortunately, just as players got to love him, Infinity Ward killed him off. The character was immediately iconic despite his short lived presence in the franchise, hence why he has made his return. The character came back in multiplayer post-launch updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare after being teased in a post-credits scene and now, he's back in full force with the sequel.

With the campaign now playable for those who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players are able to find out the fate of Ghost in this year's entry with ease, but regardless of if he lives or dies, it may not be the end of his story. Speaking with IGN, Infinity Ward narrative director Jeffrey Negus and Modern Warfare II head writer Brian Bloom spoke about how they have aspirations to do a game centered around Ghost. The team is particularly interested in Ghost's "origin story" and Negus noted that they think of ideas for new stories involving him frequently.

"There are others who would like to do that too," Bloom stated. "And we think that would be really interesting. And again, that's kind of where this interview started, that there's something about that character that's iconic, but the mask and some of those more superficial elements, as we've attempted to build them out here in our current release, where did some of those things come from? And exploring that, and looking at that would be something I think the audience would love, and we would love to get into."

As of right now, it's unclear if that will ever happen, but it does seem to be something they're passionate about. Reputable sources have stated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will get story DLC in 2023, so it's possible this could be a way of telling that story without having to make a new multiplayer mode to go along with it. Either way, it seems like Ghost will be part of Call of Duty's future.

Would you like to a game based on Ghost? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.