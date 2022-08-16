Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Releasing Earlier Than Expected

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today revealed that the single-player campaign from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available to play earlier than expected. In a general sense, Modern Warfare 2 is slated to launch at the end of October across all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while this is likely when many players will look to jump into the game, the campaign itself will now be available to play for some a full week in advance.

Detailed on the official Call of Duty website today, Activision revealed that those who pre-order Modern Warfare 2 digitally on any platform will be able to gain access to the game's campaign roughly a week ahead of time. This means that the campaign itself will become accessible on October 20 or 21st, depending on the time zone in which you live. The following week, the multiplayer component will then unlock alongside the game's general release around the globe.

"Anyone who preorders a digital edition of Modern Warfare 2 will receive early Campaign access in addition to a host of other previously announced rewards. This grants you up to a week to complete the incredible multimission, single-player, globe-trotting operation before the full game launches on October 28," Activision said of this new promotion. "This Campaign features missions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and is set to be an incredible experience on numerous levels: offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in both plain sight and under the cover of darkness."

As mentioned, the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to take place on October 28th. The game will also be playable across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC when it does arrive in the fall.

