Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Reveals How Many Raids Will Be Released

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's first Raid is out today and we now know how many we can expect over the course of the game's life cycle. Call of Duty has done a great job of supporting its titles over the last decade. Although it started with just 3 or 4 map packs that were released over the course of a year, things have evolved as the industry has changed. It has instead shifted to free map releases alongside new modes, features, mechanics, weapons, and skins. It's a lot more layered than the past and Modern Warfare 2 ensures the value of the game will only continue to increase with new content drops.

Today, the new Raids mode was released. This mode is a three-player co-op mode that continues the story of Modern Warfare 2 and puts characters like Captain Price, Gaz, and Farrah in new and dramatic situations. The first Raid sees those three characters infiltrating a large underground bunker to uncover some grave dangers and secrets. Infinity Ward has since confirmed via a behind the scenes video that it plans to release one new Raid mission for every season of the game, which will result in five Raids likely by the end of 2023. These are also meant to be replayable with harder versions of the missions unlocked once you complete the base version. Only time will tell how good these missions actually are, but so far, they're looking like a sweet addition to the franchise.

Call of Duty’s first ever RAID is almost here. Take a look behind the scenes of how we made it happen 👀 pic.twitter.com/HE4aVQTzub — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 13, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is also heavily rumored to be supported for two years rather than one. It's rumored that this will also include a campaign DLC that focuses on Ghost, though this hasn't been confirmed. If that's the case, maybe there's a chance we get a few more Raid missions in the second year of content. However, Infinity Ward is currently only committed to five.

