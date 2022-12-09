Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals New Co-Op Raids

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has revealed it's now episodic co-op mode, Raids. Raids are a pretty common thing in the MMO genre, but they're fairly rare to see in a casual arcade FPS like Call of Duty. However, it's just one way Infinity Ward is trying to deepen the value of its latest entry. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 already includes access to a campaign, multiplayer mode, spec ops, and the ability to carry your progress over to Warzone 2. It's already well worth $70 from a content perspective, but Raids will really sweeten the deal for many people.

Raids were revealed last night at The Game Awards and are an extension of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign. The story goes on as you join Captain Price, Gaz, and Farah on a new mission within an underground bunker in Urzikstan where they make a grim discovery. Players can squad up with two other friends where they will be challenged against fierce AI opponents and if they survive, they'll unlock a new operator. Additionally, there are other pieces of intel to collect which grant more rewards and additional information on the Modern Warfare universe. Infinity Ward warns players these Raids will be difficult and you'll need to go out of your way to actually gain access to them. In order to get a "Raid Key", you'll need to rank in the top 20 of a Warzone 2 match, complete a specific daily challenge, or use the final extract helicopter in DMZ and escape with $30,000. After that, you'll have access to the raid for a week. The first Raid, Atomgrad, will release next week on December 14th.

Needless to say, it sounds like it will be a pretty eventful and engaging piece of content. It's unclear how regularly new Raids will release, but perhaps they will drop once a season. Infinity Ward is also encouraging replayability with a harder Raids playlist that's unlocked once you finish it the first time.

