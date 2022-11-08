Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Maps Coming Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.

Regardless of if that happens or not, it sounds like two fan-favorite maps will be coming to Modern Warfare II next week. According to ModernWarzone, we can expect to see Shipment and Shoothouse from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). It's unclear if Shipment will be similar to the one from the reboot, the one from Call of Duty 4, or a completely new version. Either way, these were some of the most played maps in the 2019 entry because of the map design. Shipment is incredibly small and often results in pure chaos with spawn killing, absurd streaks, and non-stop explosions. Shoothouse is also pretty compact, though far bigger than Shipment and allows for more room to breathe while sustaining the high-octane action. It's expected that these maps will be featured in the season one update, which will release on November 16th.

New image leaks point to shoothouse and shipment being the 2 new “fan favorite” maps coming to #ModernWarfare2 with Season 1 on November 16th. pic.twitter.com/JR1US39JLU — ModernWarzone @ Infinity Ward playing DMZ (@ModernWarzone) November 8, 2022

It's likely we can come to expect more classic maps to return in the coming months. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) has incredibly beloved maps and it would be a huge oversight if things like Terminal didn't make a return. Infinity Ward hasn't outright confirmed whether this will happen, but it seems like a foregone conclusion.

What maps do you want to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.