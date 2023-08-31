Call of Duty Leak Reveals Skeletor, Ash Williams, and Other New Skins

Call of Duty is adding a bunch of huge characters, according to a new leak. Call of Duty has been around for a long, long time and has had to evolve in order to stay relevant. Although Call of Duty was a trendsetter for a number of years, it is now chasing some other trends and in all fairness, is having success in doing so. Over the last few years, Call of Duty has adopted the Fortnite model with battle passes and big crossovers. We've seen the likes of Rambo, The Terminator, Ghostface, Leatherface, and many others join Call of Duty and now, it seems like there will be many more icons coming to the game very soon.

A new leak reveals that Call of Duty may have a big Halloween event as a bunch of spooky-ish characters are coming to the game. The leak claims that Alucard, Spawn, Ash Williams, and Skeletor will all be coming to Call of Duty in season 6. While these aren't confirmed, they were datamined, which historically means they're coming soon. Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and others have all been datamined in the past and made their way into the game. As of right now, Modern Warfare 2 season 5 is supposed to end at the end of September and it seems likely these characters would all come in October. Call of Duty has had big Halloween events in the past, so it would make sense for all of these characters to be released throughout October.

This will be the last season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and will likely run until December, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release in November. Typically, the new games don't launch with the first season as they want players to get in, spend time with the mechanics and make progress with the core game first. The first season of a new game usually begins in December with the first battle pass. As of right now, we'll have to see what Modern Warfare 3 has in store for its first season of content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Carry Forward System

If you choose to buy any of the leaked skins, assuming they do actually release, you'll be able to bring them over to Modern Warfare 3. Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been designed to include all of the Modern Warfare 2 weapons and skins, so players who have invested time and money into the previous game won't have to abandon everything when the new game starts. All of your skins (with a few unnamed exceptions) will be available at launch and you'll be able to access your old MW2 guns when you unlock the create-a-class system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date

As of right now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th for current-gen, last-gen, and PC. There will also be a beta in October, so fans will have a chance to try the game before they buy it.