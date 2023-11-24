Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Adds Rust 24/7 and Double XP Event

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has added a pretty lucrative event in addition to some great playlists. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the biggest games of the year already with Activision already boasting about how it is achieving record setting engagement numbers. Sales figures have not been released for the game, which could be because Microsoft has largely stopped releasing those types of states, but some also speculate that it may be a result of sales being down from Modern Warfare 2. Granted, that game made a billion dollars in 10 days, so it was already a very high bar for the game to crack.

With that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 got a nice playlist update just in time for the holiday. For those spending some time on the game this week, there is a lot of new content you can dig into. Modern Warfare 3 has received a 10v10 moshpit mode, something fans were hoping to see and something we even specifically called for in our review of the game. Some maps have been criticized as being a bit too big for 6v6 modes, especially when they originally had the option of the much larger Ground War mode in the original Modern Warfare 2. On top of that, there's a Rust 24/7 playlist that allows you to play TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed on Rust exclusively. It's pretty chaotic, but it is a great way to level up guns. To make it even sweeter, there's a double XP event going on for regular leveling, weapon XP, and even the battle pass. So if you're trying to grind guns or finish that battle pass before the season ends, this is the perfect way to do so.

These playlists are only expected to remain in Modern Warfare 3 for a short while and the double XP will run until November 27th, so make sure to take advantage of all of this while you can. There will likely be other good XP-grinding opportunities before the end of the year, but this is certainly one of the best ones you're going to get.

Modern Warfare 3 Season One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will begin its first season on December 6th. The new season will bring in a handful of brand new, original 6v6 maps, the return of Gunfight, updates to zombies, a new Warzone map, quality of life changes to the standalone battle royale experience, and much more. It's looking like one of the meatiest first seasons for a Call of Duty game to date, which should be promising for the rest of the updates coming to the game over the course of the next year.