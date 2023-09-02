Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bringing Back Popular Black Ops Feature

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is widely viewed as the best Call of Duty game ever. It's certainly the most important, as it was not only a turning point for the series and the birth of the modern Call of Duty game, but it changed the industry around it. It was a revolutionary experience, but there are an appreciable number of Call of Duty fans who rank Call of Duty: Black Ops above it. While the first Black Ops wasn't as revolutionary, it was an important milestone in the series' history and introduced several mechanics and features. For example, Call of Duty: Black Ops introduced dolphin diving. Since its introduction, we haven't always seen dolphin diving, but it was in last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it's apparently in this year's release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, as well.

This information has not been officially confirmed by developer Sledgehammer Games, publisher Activision, or any developer on the game, but it has been relayed by FaZe Jev, who went hands-on with the game. As for how it's been implemented, these details have not been divulged but it's presumably exactly like it was in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

That said, because it's not been officially confirmed, and because things change constantly in game development, take this information with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, if any of the aforementioned parties speak up about the feature, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For those unfamiliar with the mechanic, it refers to diving to prone position. It is triggered by pressing and holding the stance or prone button while sprinting. It's usually deployed as a tactic in a gunfight as it allows the players to get low quickly and force an adjustment on their opponent.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release worldwide on November 10 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Call of Duty game -- which includes all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.