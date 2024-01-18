Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play Is Live Following Delay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has finally released its Ranked Play mode. Call of Duty is one of the most popular first-person shooters on the market. It has one of the most successful multiplayer modes out there and has kept players coming back every single year for 20 years. Although some people have jumped off the Call of Duty train, it remains a consistent best seller. Last year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the second best selling game of the year behind Hogwarts Legacy despite the fact it came out in the last two months of the year. Players can't get enough of Call of Duty's multiplayer and the studios behind the game are constantly trying to find new ways to make it more enticing to players.

With that said, Ranked Play is a big factor into keeping fans invested in Call of Duty. A few months after each Call of Duty release, we get the launch of Ranked Play, a highly competitive mode with specific rules. Unlike regular multiplayer where you can play whatever mode and map you want with a custom loadout with any item in the game, Ranked Play is way more particular. You can only use certain equipment and things that are deemed a bit too unfair/unbalanced are banned from Ranked Play. Players who compete are also rewarded for their performance, so it gives players an extra incentive. However, it is incredibly difficult by comparison and you're better off playing with a group of friends or risk being hung out to dry by random teammates. Ranked Play was set to release yesterday, but it was delayed at the last minute due to a critical issue. Now, Ranked Play is finally live and anyone who is level 55 in Modern Warfare 3 can play it right now. The mode follows the current CDL rule set.

Players can earn new skins and camos along with other rewards for playing Ranked Play, so there's certainly good reason to give it a shot. You can expect Ranked Play to change a bit as players get into it and offer their feedback. Some weapons and other items may be banned later on based on how players perceive them.