Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Turns On Double XP Until End of Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players have seen events occasionally where they get double the experience for their characters, weapons, and battle pass tiers. Another one of those events is live now, but instead of lasting only for the weekend, this bonus experience duration is lasting much longer. The event is live now across all platforms, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be able to take advantage of it until the end of Season One on February 11th.

Infinity Ward and Activision made good on the promise of more bonus experience events on Wednesday by announcing that multiple opportunities for bonus experience were now available. Hop into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare between now and February 11th – the day the first season ends and Season Two begins – and you’ll earn twice as much experience for your account level, twice as much experience for your weapons, and twice the tiers in your battle pass.

It’s rare to see all of these bonuses live at once and for this amount of time, so if there’s anything you haven’t yet completed in Season One that you want to finish before it ends, now’s the time to do it.

Rank up and complete your Battle Pass! 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tiers are live now until 2/11 in #ModernWarfare! pic.twitter.com/TAN3V84SZx — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 5, 2020

The ⏰ is ticking. Time to double down. Take advantage of 2x Tiers to complete your Battle Pass before time runs out on 2/11. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/BVrm3fM7wW — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 5, 2020

Of course, many Modern Warfare players have probably already done everything they want to do in this current season whether that was completing challenges or climbing through the Officer Ranks. Infinity Ward and Activision announced back in January that Season One would be extended until the February 11th end date, so this first season has been going for a while. The developers have continuously injected it with new content to keep things fresh though such as the constant rotation of playlists like the one which happened this week.

Playlist Update! Now live in Modern Warfare…

·Face Off Grind

·Shipment 24/7

·Shoot House 24/7

·Shoot the Ship for Hardcore

·Hardcore 10v10 Mosh Pit – TDM, Dom, KC, HQ

·Added 10v10 Mosh Pit – Kill Confirmed and Headquarters pic.twitter.com/Wyb642eHb5 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 4, 2020

Barely anything about Season Two has been revealed, so expect to see more teasers as we approach February 11th. One thing is clear though: Ghost is confirmed for Season Two in some way or another.