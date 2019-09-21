Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Map List Reportedly Leaked

The full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer map list has reportedly been revealed via a new datamining leak, and if the information is accurate, then some fan-favorite maps are set to return, including some maps from other Modern Warfare games. The leak comes way of the files of the game on PC, which dataminers have gotten their hands on via the new and ongoing beta for the game that’s live across PS4, Xbox One , and PC. Of course, datamining leaks are traditionally very reliable, however, sometimes they can be misleading. Occasionally, files are leftover from scrapped content or, as you may know, things change in development all the time. In other words, while there’s a good chance the list below is accurate, it should still be taken with a pinch of salt.

As for the maps, it looks like Infinity Ward is really packing this year’s installment with a large mix of new and classic maps, with new night time variants of the latter. Anyway, below you can read the entire list of leaked maps, including maps specific to Gunfight (courtesy of VG Sources):

Full Map List:

Aniyah Palace

Aniyah Tac

Azhir Cave (Night)

Azhir Cave

Crash

Dam

Deadzone

Grounded

Scorch

Varskaya District

Euphrates Bridge

Faridah

Smetna Farms

Frontier

Gulag

Hackney Yard

Hackney Yard (Night)

Lumber

Malyshev

Precinct

Milbase 1

Milbase 2

Neon

Petrogad

Piccadilly

Port 2

Noir

Prison

Frost

Crusher

Gun Runner

Gun Runner (Night)

Rivne

Rust

Shipment

Shipment (Night)

Terminal

Slums

Spear

Spear (Night)

Speed

Stadium

Sub Base

Transit

Takedown

Torez

Karst River Quarry

Gunfight Maps:

Cargo

Hill

King

King (Night)

Docks

Pine

Showers

Speedball

Stack

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Activision about any additional ports. However, we do have a release date. Barring any unexpected delay, the first-person shooter will release worldwide on October 25, priced at $60.

