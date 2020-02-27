Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Players Want This Reload Bug to Stay in the Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has its share of bugs just like any other game, but players have found one harmless bug that they’d rather see stay in the game as opposed to Infinity Ward removing it. The bug involves performing a melee takedown on someone at the exact time that they’re reloading with the result being a kind of funny, kind of creepy animation where the player model tries to complete their reload after being eliminated. The result is a bug which people aren’t in a hurry to see removed from the game compared to other problems they’d rather have addressed.

The bug in question was shared with the community in a video posted to the Modern Warfare subreddit. It showed one player who described the animation as a “hilarious new bug” taking down opponents using the close-range finishers players can utilize. If you grab the opposing player at the right time when they’re trying to reload, you apparently get the result below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is it morbid? Is it funny? It’s a bit of both according to the responses in the thread, but whichever way the players look at it, they’re aligned on the idea that this should stay in the game. Modern Warfare has had other bugs in the past that caused problems like resetting stats, but since this one appears to be a mostly harmless one aside from some distracting sounds that might make players think there’s someone near them, this bug isn’t really hurting anyone.

Bugs aside, the most recent conversations about Modern Warfare have by far been dominated by talk of the game’s fabled battle royale mode. It’s supposedly called “Warzone,” and it’s supposedly releasing in March, but Infinity Ward and Activision have been quiet about it so far with no official confirmation of its plans yet. Players are doing their best to figure out when the game mode might release by finding in-game “secrets” and teasers, but again, nothing’s confirmed yet.