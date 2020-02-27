Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Release Date Possibly Revealed

The release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's rumored battle royale mode, Warzone, has reportedly been revealed. More specifically, there's a variety of in-game clues Infinity Ward has seemingly and meticulously placed that point to a March 3 release, which checks out. Not only is this date a Tuesday, a common day to release games or content, but it's been the game's content update day since launch last October.

This week, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC noticed something interesting. On the new Bazaar map, there appears to be blank map -- presumably the Warzone map -- with the date March 3 underneath it. Naturally, Call of Duty players are taking this as a subtle hint at the mode's release date, but others think this is when the mode will be revealed, and a release will follow the following week on March 10, which some previous rumors have suggested is the mode's release date.

Beyond a subtle hint, it's unclear what this could be. Sure, it's possible this is a misdirection, but even if this is true, it suggests something will happen on this day.

On the new Bazaar map, there seems to be a blank map with the date 03/03 featured underneath. 🧐 Could this be a hint at the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eGt1k83pwX — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 26, 2020

Interestingly, this isn't the only thing in-game pointing towards a date of March 3rd. There's also a poster on Piccadilly for a movie dubbed "Warbeast," which will be "in cinemas from March 3rd." On top of this, all of the regiment clan tags were recently changed to "3 3."

Hmm... Could this be a hint towards the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔 "Warbeast - in cinemas from March 3rd." 👀 This was spotted underground in the Piccadilly map. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/bxtpDBXKyF — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 21, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and information on the 2019 best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

