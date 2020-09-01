Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Passes 30 Million Copies Sold

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has now surpassed more than 30 million copies sold across various platforms. The news was announced during today's NVIDIA stream by CEO Jensen Huang. During an earning's report back in May, Activision Blizzard revealed that the game had become the best-selling title in franchise history, and had more current players than any other series entry at that point in its lifespan. The game released in October 2019, so its continued success at this point is nothing short of impressive. November will also see the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and it will be interesting to see if that game will do just as well for the publisher.

A big part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's success can likely be attributed to the game's constant stream of updates. With Modern Warfare, Activision has also looked for ways to keep the player base centered in one place. As a result, this year's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered did not feature a multiplayer component. It's an interesting strategy, and one that makes sense for the longevity of Modern Warfare. It will be interesting to see how long Activision will continue to support the game, but if these sales continue, the publisher could continue adding new maps, modes, operators, and weapons for quite some time.

Earlier today, NVIDIA also provided information on another entry in the Call of Duty franchise. During the stream, the company showcased some of Black Ops Cold War's Ray Tracing. From what's been seen thus far, it certainly seems like the title will be a showcase for next-gen hardware when it arrives this November. A trailer showcasing the Ray Tracing can be found in the Tweet below.

With all this success, it seems that the Call of Duty franchise will remain a staple for Activision for the foreseeable future. Between Call of Duty: Mobile, Modern Warfare, Warzone, and the upcoming Black Ops Cold War, there's never been a better time for fans of the franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you surprised by the sales figures for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? How long would you like to see Activision continue supporting the title? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

