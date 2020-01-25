Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Gets Insanely Lucky Spawn on Shipment

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Shipment map is once again being featured in a playlist with the return of Shoot the Ship, and it’s just as hectic as it’s always been with crazy spawns and swift multikills. Players have called the map busted since it was released since players seem to spawn around every corner with no regard to where the game has respawned their enemies, and players have been cataloging their questionable spawns by sharing them online for others to see. One of the most recent examples of mayhem on Shipment shows a player spawning behind a huge group of players and getting a swift four-person kill before taking it even further.

The Modern Warfare player who goes by jdoae in the game’s subreddit shared the video below and asked the rest of the community to convince them Shipment isn’t “broken.” The video shows the player getting taken out by someone and respawning in a corner of the map. It looks like they’ve had a group of their teammates spawn around them to help them out, but this is Shipment, so that means that the other players are of course their enemies and not their teammates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reacting quickly to the fortuitous spawn, the player lobbed some thermite right at the group of enemies. That kicked off a rampage that ended in them being awarded the “Merciless” accolade along with numerous others. The spawn situation eventually backfired when they were taken out, but not before earning several killstreaks to use when they returned.

If this location where the player went on a killing spree looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve found yourself in the same spot or perhaps on the receiving end of someone who got a lucky spawn there. Other gameplay clips from Shipment have shown players getting nukes insanely quickly by racking up tons of kills in a short amount of time, and it always seems to be happening in this exact spot.

Players at least seem to have resigned themselves to the chaos of Shipment by now. It’s become a map for farming challenges and levels and for clips like the one above which doesn’t mean it’s for everyone, but it’s definitely got it’s purpose.