Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Special Editions Revealed

Activision officially revealed this year’s entry into the long-running Call of Duty series, and it is shaping up to be a good one. Branded simply as Modern Warfare, the upcoming title is setting itself up to be one of the most controversial entries in the franchise, especially with the ability to play as a child who takes a few lives. That said, we are less than five months away from the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t want to get their hands on the special editions that the game has to offer.

According to the Activision website, there a handful of various editions for players to choose from. When it comes to the digital side of things, there are three different editions: Standard, Operator, and Operator Enhanced. Each of the Operator editions come with three Operator packs that contain skins and cosmetic weapon variants that are from missions featured in the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Both of these editions will also receive a custom in-game tactical knife. Anyone who pre-orders any of the digital editions will receive a Prestige Token that can be redeemed in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Those who pick up the Operator Enhanced Edition will obtain 3,000 Call of Duty Points. Here are the three Operators that come with the Operator Editions:

“All Ghillied Up” Operator Pack Operator Name: Grinch Themed Operator Skin: Full sniper ghillie suit. Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Bolt-action sniper rifle, in camouflage with additional netting and suppressor, and what seems to be coordinates scratched on the surface of the weapon above the trigger, near the bolt carrier.

“Crew Expendable” Operator Pack Operator Name: Otter Themed Operator Skin: Special operations with gas mask. Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Short-barreled pump-action shotgun designed “for close encounters”; in fact, the phrase is scratched into the stock. The weapon also comes with oil and surface markings.

“War Pig” Operator Pack Operator Name: Wyatt Themed Operator Skin: Ground infantry Desert camouflage with tac vest. Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Pistol with a lightweight custom trigger, flared magwell, grip with custom stippling, accessory rail (for mounting lasers or flashlights), and “War Pig” etched into the slide.



As for the physical editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there are only two: Standard and the Precision Edition. Of course, the Standard Edition only contains the base game, but the Precision Edition has its perks. The Precision Edition is only available in select regions, and as far as the US goes, it appears to be a GameStop exclusive. Here is everything that the $99 edition of Modern Warfare has to offer:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game

Steelbook

KontrolFreek Modern Warfare branded Performance Thumbsticks

KontrolFreek Modern Warfare branded Controller Skin

Custom In-game Tactical Knife

“All Ghillied Up” Operator Pack

“Crew Expendable” Operator Pack

“War Pig” Operator Pack

C.O.D.E. Animated Calling Card

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to arrive on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

