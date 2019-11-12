Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Changes One Frustrating Map

If you’ve gone online in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for some traditional multiplayer matches, there’s a good chance you’ve played on the Piccadilly map at least once. If you’ve played on Piccadilly, there’s an even better chance that you had some sort of problem with the map. It’s a map pulled from the campaign mode that’s been regarded as the worst that Modern Warfare has to offer and has been ranked highly among other frustrating maps from the Call of Duty series, but a new update from Infinity Ward looks to ease some of those pains.

The map’s full of narrow lanes and camping spots combined with lines of sight that let people pick you off while barely moving a muscle, but don’t expect to see those parts changed now that the update is out. What you will see though is the spawning adjusted so that players aren’t immediately spawning into a place where death is right around the corner.

For those who play Domination, you’ll notice that the B Flag has also been moved. No longer does it sit in the center where players have to be completely exposed while enemies camp in shops around them. Instead, it’s moved more towards the busses to give players more cover and make opponents actually have to move if they want to protect it.

Piccadilly was mentioned in our Modern Warfare review as a map that nobody would blame you for backing out of, but the game overall is still a excellent chapter in the franchise. You can find the full list of changes in the latest update below including the adjustments for Piccadilly.

General Fixes:

More backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all modes and all platforms

Riot Shield:

Fix for a bug where a player using the Riot Shield would not take explosive damage during certain situations

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would stow on the players back when using Stim. (Tactical)

Footsteps:

Adjusted to always play walk footstep sounds when in ADS and crouch independent of speed

Increased the speed in which you can remain using the walk footstep sounds by slightly pressing on the movement stick

Challenges:

General fix for the UI and Challenge state getting out of sync. We’ll continue to monitor and make additional fixes as needed in future updates

Fix for a challenge related error that could occur; DEV ERROR 5476

Fix for Mission Challenge description, “Get Kills with a Burst Weapons” being too vague.

Piccadilly:

Spawn tuning while playing TDM and Domination

Domination flag adjustments; B Flag is now near the busses instead of the center fountain

Weapons:

ARs: Minor hip spread adjustment

725: Reduce range

M4: increase hip spread, decrease damage to the head

FAL: Reduced recoil, increased ADS speed

EB-14: Increase ADS speed

Miscellaneous ammo reserve adjustments upon spawning to be in-line with other weapons of their class

Special Operations:

Fix for a bug where a player using the Overkill perk with an SMG as their secondary would sometimes spawn without a primary weapon when joining a match in progress

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.