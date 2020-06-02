Call of Duty Postpones Modern Warfare Season 4, Mobile Season 7

✖

Activision has officially announced a delay for the start of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4, and Call of Duty Mobile Season 7. The announcement was made on the official Call of Duty Twitter account. While the post does not explicitly tie the postponed launch to the death of George Floyd and the widespread protests happening across America, the message seems all too clear. In the post, Activision states that "it's the time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard." As of this writing, Activision and Infinity Ward have not announced any new dates for the season launches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 was set to debut on June 3rd, while Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 was set to release sometime this week. Both expansions would have added significant new content to their respective games.

The announcement comes just hours after Sony announced a similar delay for Thursday's PlayStation 5 reveal. Like Activision, Sony did not make any kind of announcements for the new start date. The company similarly avoided direct reference to the death of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality, but stated that "we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration, and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

It seems quite likely that similar delays will take place across the video game industry in the coming days. No other delays have been announced at this time, but it seems that several companies are taking stock of the current situation in the United States. Several digital events for the industry are currently scheduled for the next few weeks, including IGN Summer of Gaming (June 5th) and New Game+ Expo (June 23rd). Whether or not these events will similarly be pushed back remains to be seen. At the end of the day, gaming news certainly takes a backseat to what's happening in the rest of the world, however, and it's good to see that companies are recognizing that, and allowing more important messages a chance to be heard.

