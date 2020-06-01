PlayStation Postpones PS5 Event

PlayStation has officially announced that it will postpone the PlayStation 5 event that had previously been set for later this week on June 4th. The company notes that it is not the "time for celebration," and though it does not explicitly state such, it would appear to be referencing the widespread protests against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4th," the announcement reads. "While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

The event, which was previously scheduled to go live on June 4th at 1PM PT, was expected to show off a variety of next-gen games and last over an hour. At this point, it does not currently have a rescheduled date and time. One imagines that Sony Interactive Entertainment will be watching as the situation with the whole world being a bit on fire right now unfolds, but it is currently unclear exactly when the company might host the event now that June 4th is off the table.

"I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday," Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said as part of the event's initial announcement. "The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. The biggest chunk of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console actually relates to its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.