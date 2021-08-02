Call of Duty 2021 Reveal Window Reportedly Leaked

✖

The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise is slated to still release later on in 2021, but at this point in time, those at Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games still haven't formally unveiled the project. Fortunately, that lack of information on the new shooter should be coming to an end at some point this month, and now, it seems as though we have a better idea of when the much-talked-about title should be shown off for the first time.

According to Modern Warzone, which is a website that covers all things related to Call of Duty, the 2021 installment in the long-running series will be revealed later this month. Specifically, the site says that fans should keep an eye on the third week of August, in particular. This suggests that a formal reveal, or at the very least, some initial teases, should start to appear between August 15 and 21st.

COD 2021 reveal should be happening in #Warzone this month, most likely in the 3rd week of August 👀 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 1, 2021

This actually isn't the first time that we have heard this window mentioned in regard to the reveal of the next Call of Duty game. Just a couple of weeks ago, another report emerged stating that this same window should be one that Call of Duty fans keep an eye on. The reason for this belief is because Gamescom, which is the biggest gaming convention in the world, is slated to transpire near the end of August. Activision is planning to take part in this event in some capacity, meaning that it stands to reason that we should hear more about CoD at this time.

As for the reveal itself, Call of Duty: Warzone continues to seem like the venue in which the 2021 entry will be shown off. Last year, Warzone was used to tease and eventually reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the month of August. Clearly, those in charge of the Call of Duty brand liked this reveal strategy so much that they opted to go with a similar announcement strategy here in 2021.

Obviously, we'll be keeping our ear to the ground all month long when it comes to the forthcoming announcement of this new Call of Duty game. If there is any major news to share with you regarding this reveal, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.