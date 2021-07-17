Call of Duty 2021 Reveal Reportedly Planned for Late August

✖

A new report has emerged that sheds more light on when this year's newest entry in the Call of Duty series might be formally revealed by Activision. While the report itself doesn't give us a single date on the calendar that we should circle, instead, it asserts that we should expect to start hearing more in late August. Furthermore, it also sounds like Activision will once again be revealing this new title in some capacity via Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to DualShockers reporter Tom Henderson, who has been a reliable source of information in the past when it comes to Call of Duty, this year's entry in the long-running FPS franchise is poised to be revealed later next month. The game, which is said to be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, is expected to be unveiled around this time because of Activision's participation in Gamescom. Notably, the annual gaming event is set to take place between August 25 and 27th, which means that a reveal for Vanguard is likely to happen within this same window.

The report goes on to also point to Call of Duty: Warzone, which contributed to the reveal of Black Ops Cold War in 2020. Once again, Activision is said to be planning to lean on Warzone in some capacity to show off the 2021 Call of Duty game. What makes this even more interesting is that the next Season of content coming to Warzone is set to begin around August 11. As such, Activision might be rolling out some new teases for Vanguard within Warzone as part of the Season 5 release before then formally revealing the game later on in the month.

As a whole, this report says that fans should keep an eye on August 18 through the 25th for the potential announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard. While this window could obviously shift around, it makes sense for Activision to show off the project in some capacity so that it can then do a deeper dive on it during Gamescom.

