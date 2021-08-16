Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Date Leaks via PlayStation Store

✖

We've been anticipating that the full reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard would be coming at some point in the near future, and thanks to a new "leak" that emerged this morning, we now know when Activision is planning to show off the title in a public capacity. Specifically, it looks as though Vanguard will be properly unveiled on Thursday of this week, and as we expected, the reveal itself will be happening within Call of Duty: Warzone.

Even though Activision itself has been sharing new clips from Call of Duty: Vanguard over the course of the past few days, this confirmation of the game's reveal hasn't come directly from the publisher. Instead, it was divulged by the PlayStation Store. Early this morning, the store updated for some users and with it can a new ad for this Vanguard reveal. Specifically, this advert made it known that Vanguard will be unveiled within Warzone on August 19, with the game's announcement being poised to take place at 1:30pm EST/10:30am PST.

BREAKING NEWS: The official PlayStation Store has updated to reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed on August 19th. 1:30 PM EST/18:30 BST. #CoDVanguard pic.twitter.com/6ddYIoCRgn — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 16, 2021

Other than this reveal time coming to light, perhaps the most notable thing about this leak is that it confirms Call of Duty: Vanguard will be the formal name of the 2021 entry in the series. Although reports, leaks, and rumors have indicated for months now that Activision was planning to use this name, this is the first piece of public-facing marketing that has emerged that contains the title.

Of course, with this official Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal being poised to happen later this week, there should be a whole lot more than we'll be learning about the game soon enough. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our dedicated coverage hub on the title in the coming days.

Are you excited to finally see what Call of Duty: Vanguard will have in store? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.