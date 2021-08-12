Call of Duty: Vanguard Teaser Reveals First Look at Game

✖

After a litany of leaks related to Call of Duty: Vanguard began to come about earlier this week, Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games decided to face those leaks head-on and has now given us our first look at the 2021 installment in the first-person shooter series. Although this footage in question doesn't reveal much of what Call of Duty: Vanguard will have in store, it does look to verify the time period in which the game will be set.

Revealed on the official Call of Duty Twitter account this afternoon, Activision shared a few seconds of footage from what looks to be the debut trailer for Vanguard. The video itself was somewhat edited, however, and was meant to play into the fact that information related to the game has coming about over the past day. The trailer simply shows a camera panning over the top of a roof, where in the distance we can see many planes flying in unison. Rather than just showcasing these planes, however, the Call of Duty team edited in the words "Leaks" and "Rumors" as a way of saying that the leaks related to Vanguard are coming in quickly. In response, many fans were shocked to see the Call of Duty publisher be so playful with this reveal.

As mentioned, the one thing that this trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard does seem to confirm is that the game will be set during World War II. This is something that we have heard reported on quite a bit over the past few months, but the city that is shown in this trailer (and the planes that can somewhat be made out) definitely seem to be from this era. Developer Sledgehammer Games most recently worked on the last entry in the series that took place in this time period with 2017's Call of Duty: WWII.

At this point in time, we still don't know when Activision plans to formally reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard, but given that the publisher is now officially showing off the game in this manner, it would seem that we should be learning a lot more in the near future. Whenever the official announcement of the game does come about, we'll let you know here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about this first teaser for Call of Duty: Vanguard? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.